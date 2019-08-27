An arrest has been made and the victim identified in fatal Federal Way hit-and-run

Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Federal Way A woman was killed Sunday night, August 25, 2019, when a hit-and-run driver struck the victim’s vehicle near South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South in Federal Way. The driver fled on foot and has not been arrested. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman was killed Sunday night, August 25, 2019, when a hit-and-run driver struck the victim’s vehicle near South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South in Federal Way. The driver fled on foot and has not been arrested.

A suspect who fled on foot from the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Federal Way is in custody, police said Tuesday.

A woman was killed Sunday when the suspect allegedly struck her vehicle about 9 p.m. near South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South.

Through interviews and camera footage, Federal Way police investigators determined how the 25-year-old suspect fled the area and positively identify him.

The victim was identified as Karen Vargas, 53, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was speeding south on Pacific Highway South when it hit the victim’s car, which was turning from the northbound lanes onto South 316th Street.

Both vehicles contained a driver and passenger.

The female driver of the turning vehicle was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and Vargas, her passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.