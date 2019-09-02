Victim identified in Sunday’s double shooting and homicide on McKinley Avenue

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

The man shot to death early Sunday on East McKinley Avenue in Tacoma has been identified.

Davontre Denzell Robinson-Harris, 23, died at an area hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robinson-Harris and another man, also 23, were shot about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of East McKinley Avenue, according to Tacoma police.

By the time police arrived both men were already on their way to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The other victim man was reported to be in stable condition on Sunday, according to police.

No further details were released by police on Monday.