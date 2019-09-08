Man arrested for stabbing death near People’s Park in Tacoma

Tacoma Police investigate fatal stabbing near People’s Park Tacoma Police investigated a fatal stabbing near People's Park on Thursday. The scene stretched from South L street to MLK Way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma Police investigated a fatal stabbing near People's Park on Thursday. The scene stretched from South L street to MLK Way.

A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody for his role in the stabbing death of a man near People’s Park, a spokeswoman for Tacoma police said Sunday.

Officer Loretta Cool said the man was arrested near the area where the stabbing took place about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The News Tribune reported Friday that the victim was identified as Jahleen Mitchell.

Mitchell, 38, was attacked about 1 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of South 10th and L streets, at the southwest corner of People’s Park.

Passersby helped the victim until police and paramedics arrived.

Mitchell was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died of a stab wound to the chest.