Roy man dies in head-on crash on Canyon Road, Pierce County deputies say

A driver died Tuesday morning after his pickup jumped a median and struck a van head-on, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 44-year-old Roy man has not been identified.

The collision occurred about 6:45 a.m. in the 15200 clock of Canyon Road.

The Roy man was traveling south in a Dodge pickup when he crossed the median and hit a van heading north.

Deputies are unsure why the driver lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The van then hit two other vehicles, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The van’s driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.