Man killed in head-on crash on Canyon Road East has been identified

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A 44-year-old man who died Thursday after a head-on crash in South Hill has been identified.

Timothy Christian, of Roy, was traveling south in the 15200 block of Canyon Road East when his Dodge pickup truck jumped the median and struck a van heading north.

The van then struck two other vehicles.

Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Investigators have not determined what caused him to lose control, but sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said speed was not a factor.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.