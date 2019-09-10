Local
Man killed in head-on crash on Canyon Road East has been identified
A 44-year-old man who died Thursday after a head-on crash in South Hill has been identified.
Timothy Christian, of Roy, was traveling south in the 15200 block of Canyon Road East when his Dodge pickup truck jumped the median and struck a van heading north.
The van then struck two other vehicles.
Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not determined what caused him to lose control, but sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said speed was not a factor.
The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.
