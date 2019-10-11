Woman pulled unconscious from Lakewood apartment fire has died

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman pulled unconscious from her burning Lakewood apartment early Friday has died, officials said.

The woman has not been identified.

West Pierce firefighters were called just before 5 a.m. to the Clover Creek apartments in the 12500 block of Addison Street and found a single apartment fully engulfed.

A crew went inside and found the woman, who was unconscious and in critical condition.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a single unit but evacuated the building as they doused the flames.

A Pierce Transit bus was brought to the scene to keep 10 displaced residents warm while investigators determined whether people could return to their homes.

The Red Cross responded to help those displaced.

Investigators have not determined what started the fire.