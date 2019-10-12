Woman pulled from Lakewood apartment fire and later died has been identified

A woman was critically injured during a fire at her Lakewood apartment on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. West Pierce Fire & Rescue

A woman who was pulled unconscious from her Lakewood apartment early Friday and later died has been identified.

Jennie B. Huston, 42, was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office Saturday as the victim of the fire at the Clover Creek apartments in the 12500 block of Addison Street.

West Pierce firefighters were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. and found a single unit fully engulfed.

A crew went inside and found Huston, who was unconscious and in critical condition.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.