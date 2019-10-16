Body found in Puget Sound Friday ruled a suicide

SHARE COPY LINK

A body found in Puget Sound Friday has been ruled a suicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Medical examiners have identified the 51-year-old man but were unable to locate a residence.

Boaters and passengers on the Point Defiance to Talequah ferry spotted the body on Friday. Emergency crews recovered the body.

It is generally The News Tribune’s policy not to name people who die by suicide.

Those in crisis are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number at 800-273-TALK(8255). Calls will be connected to a nearby certified crisis center.