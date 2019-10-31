Notorious Morgan Motel will remain closed for 6 more months, Tacoma official decides

A Tacoma motel with a history of crime will remain closed for another six months.

The city of Tacoma’s suspension of the Morgan Motel’s business license was affirmed by hearing examiner Jeff Capell last week after the owners, THMC LLC, failed to show for a hearing. Capell said the company had voluntarily dissolved in July.

“From where I sit, I do not see how the appellant in a dissolved status could challenge the revocation of its business license and get its license back without coming out of its dissolved status ... That would require it to be back in good standing with Secretary of State, which it is not as of this morning, and it didn’t even bother to show up,” Capell said at the meeting.

Attempts to reach THMC LLC were unsuccessful.

Documents filed with the Department of Revenue dated Oct. 22 show a transfer of ownership underway for the motel property at 7031 Pacific Ave.

The transfer is from THMC LLC to another company by the name of TUFC LLC.

The Morgan Motel was forced to stop operations on April 18 after the city suspended its business license, citing disruptions and crime on the property. The suspension came three days after four people, including one of the motel’s new registered owners, were arrested and charged with crimes.

THMC LLC filed to appeal the city’s suspension but did not show up to the meeting on Oct. 24.

Debra Casparian, deputy city attorney, was pleased with hearing examiner’s decision.

“I think it’s a good result for the city,” she said. “The hearing examiner said if (the company) doesn’t exist, really, they can’t challenge the business license suspension.”

Also pleased was Tacoma Police Lt. Corey Darlington, who first issued the summary suspension.

“I think it was a fair and equitable result that represents the interest of business and citizens in the area and helps maintain a high quality of life in the area,” he told The News Tribune.

Several neighbors also showed at the meeting. Resident Paul Chromey thanked the police department and city staff, saying the neighborhood has been quieter since the closure.

“It’s been so much better,” he said.