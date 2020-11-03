Local
More Pierce County schools push back in-person learning as COVID-19 cases rise
Clover Park School District will start its in-person learning plans later than expected as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Pierce County.
The district now hopes to start its hybrid learning plan — in which students spend part of the week learning in person and part of the week in remote learning — on Jan. 4, a month later than planned.
The Clover Park School District Board of Directors previously voted on Oct. 2 to postpone in-person hybrid learning and continue remote virtual learning until at least Dec. 4.
The current target will allow elementary students to start hybrid learning as follows:
- Jan. 4: grades K and 1
- Jan. 7: grades 2 and 3
- Jan. 8: grades 4 and 5
District officials said in a news release Monday that hybrid plans could begin as soon as Dec. 7 for elementary students but only if cases decrease in the ensuing weeks.
“The district will review case rates on Nov. 23 and make a decision on whether it is able to move forward with a Dec. 7 start date or needs to plan for Jan. 4,” the district said in a press release.
COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,286 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people Monday was 142.6. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 91.9.
With a 6-day data lag required by the state for accuracy, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 132, well above the rate in which remote learning is recommended, according to the state’s decision tree.
The district will review county COVID-19 data on Jan. 15 to make a decision on hybrid learning for grades 6-8.
The current target date is Feb. 2, 2021, with hyrbid starting for the following grades:
- Feb. 2: grade 6
- Feb. 4: grade 7
- Feb. 5: grade 8
Hybrid learning for high school-aged students is to be determined.
Clover Park is the fourth largest public school district in Pierce County, with an enrollment of more than 12,800 students.
