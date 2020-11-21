Pierce County Superior Court puts pause on new jurors, will discuss further changes

Pierce County Superior Court has canceled new jurors for Monday and Tuesday and said it will discuss further changes.

“Jury trials already in progress will continue and jurors for those cases are expected to show up at their regularly scheduled time,” the court said in a news release Saturday. “The Superior Court Executive Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss further changes to court operations.”

Pierce County and other courts suspended trials earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, then slowly resumed them with safety precautions.

In recent days King County Superior and Snohomish Superior again suspended in-person jury trials, citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Washington state’s totals were at 139,543 cases and 2,619 deaths Friday, up from 137,411 cases and 2,603 deaths Thursday.

“Superior Court would request that citizens of Pierce County follow the recommendations of the Governor in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the news release said.

Anyone who can’t make a court date needs to call the court to let them know.