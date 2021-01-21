Third temporary warming shelter for homeless people to open in Tacoma

The City of Tacoma is adding a third cold-weather warming center in the Salvation Army building on Puget Sound Avenue in Tacoma, shown on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

A third temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness will open in Tacoma.

The shelter will open at The Salvation Army’s church at 1110 S. Puget Sound Ave. in Central Tacoma. The site will provide 24-hour shelter for up to 35 individuals, according to a Wednesday news release from the city.

The shelter is expected to open by the end of January and close March 31.

The announcement follows plans last week to open a warming center at the Norpoint Community Center in Northeast Tacoma, which caused backlash from nearby residents. That shelter is also expected to open near the end of January.

The city first opened a warming center at Eastside Community Center in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and need for additional winter sheltering, which has been limited due to physical distancing safety requirements.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Salvation Army Major Randy Kinnamon said the shelter will be low barrier and serve single adult men. Guests will stay in the gym inside the church, which is currently not being used due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is a perfect opportunity to use it,” Kinnamon said.

Those who stay at the site will be provided meals and transportation to showers, Kinnamon said. There’s also a case manager on site. Cost of running the shelter translates to roughly $57 per guest per night, he said.

People staying at the site are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

For donation information, The Salvation Army can be reached at 253-719-2219.