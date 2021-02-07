Brace yourself, Pierce County — winter is coming again, and maybe the s-word, too

Prepare for chattering teeth, Tacoma — forecasters with the National Weather Service think this coming week could be the coldest of the entire winter.

Temperatures will drop each day, with the coldest snap hitting Friday, forecasters predicted.

“The pattern of strong northwesterly flow that Western Washington has been under the last several days is coming to an end after Sunday,” forecasters said. “We will then be transitioning to several days of offshore winds, which will bring in the colder air from the East. Expect below average temperatures, which will also be the coldest we have seen this season.”

What about snow? Less likely. While temperatures will be plenty cold enough, the Canadian air pouring south down from the Fraser River Valley is expected to be rather dry, leaving little chance for precipitation, according to Sunday’s forecast data.

How cold could it get by Friday? The agency’s Twitter feed, citing fluctuating conditions, gave ranges: anywhere from 31 degrees (the possible high in Seattle) to a chilly 12 degrees (the potential low end in Olympia). Predictions for Tacoma hovered in the low 20s.

While we're confident it'll be some of the coldest air we've seen this winter, this is still uncertainty in just how low temperatures may drop! Here's a look at the ranges we might see by Friday morning! #wawx pic.twitter.com/HZEIsCnyfr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 7, 2021

Forecasters added that gusty winds will make the outside air even more pleasant during the week, adding a wind-chill factor that could drop temperatures further.

“It’ll be important to protect the 4 Ps,” forecasters tweeted. “People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes!”