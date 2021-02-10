Snow day or no? Here’s what Tacoma school officials say as a storm bears down

No snow day for Tacoma kids this week even if things get nasty. Remote learning will continue for all, even those who have gone back to in-person on the hybrid model. Thinkstock photo

With snow in this week’s forecast, some might be wondering: Do schools get snow days if students are remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The answer might come as a disappointment for kids eager for a day off.

In the event of snow, students at Tacoma Public Schools will continue remote learning as usual, according to spokesperson Dan Voelpel.

Tacoma students who are attending in-person class — right now, that’s kindergarten, preschool and first graders — will shift back to remote learning.

Voelpel emphasized that no decision has been made for Thursday. Friday and Monday are already non-school days for students due to a make-up day and Presidents Day holiday.

In preparation for any inclement weather and impacts to bus drivers, Tacoma distributed Grab N Go meal packs with two breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday. Meals can be picked up curbside from TPS middle schools or a Meals on Wheels bus stop.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 4-6 inches for Tacoma and 6-8 inches for Olympia beginning Thursday morning and lasting through Saturday. Gusty winds also are forecast.