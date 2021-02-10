Local

Snow day or no? Here’s what Tacoma school officials say as a storm bears down

No snow day for Tacoma kids this week even if things get nasty. Remote learning will continue for all, even those who have gone back to in-person on the hybrid model.
No snow day for Tacoma kids this week even if things get nasty. Remote learning will continue for all, even those who have gone back to in-person on the hybrid model. Medioimages/Photodisc Thinkstock photo

With snow in this week’s forecast, some might be wondering: Do schools get snow days if students are remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The answer might come as a disappointment for kids eager for a day off.

In the event of snow, students at Tacoma Public Schools will continue remote learning as usual, according to spokesperson Dan Voelpel.

Tacoma students who are attending in-person class — right now, that’s kindergarten, preschool and first graders — will shift back to remote learning.

Voelpel emphasized that no decision has been made for Thursday. Friday and Monday are already non-school days for students due to a make-up day and Presidents Day holiday.

In preparation for any inclement weather and impacts to bus drivers, Tacoma distributed Grab N Go meal packs with two breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday. Meals can be picked up curbside from TPS middle schools or a Meals on Wheels bus stop.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 4-6 inches for Tacoma and 6-8 inches for Olympia beginning Thursday morning and lasting through Saturday. Gusty winds also are forecast.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service