The News Tribune to resume publishing Pierce County death notices

Death notices are headed back to The News Tribune and thenewstribune.com.

The News Tribune announced in January that it no longer would run the notices because the Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health, citing new state law, said it would no longer provide them to the newspaper.

The health department subsequently reviewed the law and decided it would continue to make the notices available.

There will be some changes. Instead of a daily report, the health department will provided the notices monthly, usually around the 20th of each month.

The News Tribune plans to publish the complete list online the first Sunday after receiving the notices and then in installments over the following five days in the printed edition.

Look for January’s death notices online Feb. 21 and in print running Feb. 22-26.

The notices for January and February will be published in a compact time frame as the new system is implemented.