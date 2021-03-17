Need a ride on Sundays? Pierce Transit might have just the bus for you starting soon

Pierce Transit announced plans to bring back nearly 190 Sunday trips on Tuesday after nearly a year of pandemic reductions.

Starting on March 21, Pierce Transit will return 29 Sunday trips to Route 1, 16 trips to Route 2 and 14 trips to Route 202. It also noted changes to 24 other routes.

Pierce Transit service will be restored to 95 percent of pre-COVID levels once the changes are made, spokesperson Rebecca Japhet said in a statement.

“In total, 186 Sunday trips will be added back throughout the system. Pierce Transit will also adjust some trip schedules on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays for added efficiencies,” Japhet said.

In April 2020, the public transportation agency reduced service due to a decline in ridership after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. Pierce Transit saw ridership drop by 64 percent from April 2019 compared to April 2020.

Ridership on Sundays is still down significantly from pre-COVID, but Pierce Transit is anticipating a rise as people get the vaccine, Japhet said.

The weekend Route 102 trip in Gig Harbor will remain discontinued until further notice. A new stop will be added to Route 595 at Tacoma Dome Station on March 22, where riders coming from Gig Harbor can make connections with the Tacoma Link or a Pierce Transit bus, Japhet said.

Riders can find out when the next bus is coming by texting or calling in the bus stop number to 253-533-7084. The Transit app also helps plan trips, Japhet said.

Details of all the changes by route are available at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes.

“Pierce Transit’s next service change will take place in September.” Japhet said. “By then we expect to have a good feel for how things will be post-COVID and will again adjust accordingly.”