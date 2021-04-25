Baby musk ox Trebek moves from Tacoma zoo to Alaska farm, where he has a new friend

Like his namesake, Trebek the baby musk ox has become something of a celebrity at the Musk Ox Farm near Palmer, Alaska.

He was born at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium last year and recently was flown north to his new home where he’s been a regular on the farm’s social media feeds.

“The Musk Ox Farm provides a high level of care and a large amount of space for Trebek to roam and explore with other young muskoxen,” zoo spokesperson Tessa LaVergne said in a statement. “We are so happy to see Trebek thriving in his new home.”

Trebek became fast friends with another bull calf at the farm named Loki, and he’ll be paired with a female muskox when he matures.

“In looking out for the best interest of this (big) little guy, his caretakers at Point Defiance knew that it would mean having other musk ox playmates his age,” the farm wrote in their welcome post about Trebek after his move in late February. “We are certainly not short of musk ox buddies here, and we just so happen to have the perfect friend for Trebek - Loki!”

After Trebek’s birth in Tacoma, the public voted to name him after “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who loved the animals. The host, who passed away in November, and his namesake both have special connections to the farm. The baby musk ox’s grandfather was born there, and the game show host was a longtime supporter of the facility.

“This is also such a serendipitous honor to care for Alex Trebek’s namesake,” the farm’s welcome post said. “As most of you know, Alex was a generous supporter of the farm and incredible Herd Godfather of our Friends of the Musk Ox membership program. ⁠We can’t think of a better way to add to his legacy than being able to provide a home for Trebek!”

The nonprofit gives tours, hosts educational programs and combs the animals’ qiviut (underwool), which is processed into yarn. The farm’s website says it “promotes gentle musk ox husbandry, qiviut production and education to the public.”

The farm hosted a virtual “Ask the Oxperts” Q&A with Point Defiance assistant curator Shannon Smith last month about the species and about Trebek’s time in Tacoma.

The farm has roughly 80 animals. Two of the seniors, Ironman and Elim, recently joined Trebek and Loki in their pen to slowly introduce them to the farm.

“Now in their golden years, Ironman and Elim are super chill gents,” one of the farm’s posts said. “They care less about establishing dominance, only concerned with living an easy life and treats. They are also two of our best dads on the farm, having sired ten offspring between each other! Since the papas don’t have any interaction with the calves they sire, it’s so awesome to see these two dudes filling in a grandfatherly role for Loki & Trebek. And, Trebek seems to be bringing out the inner child in Ironman, so it’s a win-win!”

A couple of the farm’s posts feature Ironman showing Trebek and Loki how to charge a hanging toy buoy and push a ball around the pasture.

Trebek plays, too, farm staff told one commenter, but it’s hard to catch on camera.

“He likes to stop what he’s doing when he sees us to see if we have any treats for him,” they wrote.

More than one of the farm’s recent “Trebek Tuesday” posts have featured photos of him staring down his nose at the camera in a snowy pasture.

“Awww, getting so big! Wish we could have visited him when in Tacoma,” one fan commented.

“I miss you, Trebeck,” another wrote. “Looks like you are where you are happier.”

Another post from the farm advertised Trebek for “adoption” (a sort of sponsorship).

“What kind of custody arrangements can be made,” one commenter quipped. “I want him all major holidays and for my summer vacation.”

Some of his fans from Tacoma said they’re already planning to visit.

“Miss you Trebek!! I loved going to the zoo to see you,” one commenter wrote. “Now I’ll be flying to Alaska to see you.”

One of the keepers from Tacoma plans to visit the farm on Trebek’s first birthday, the zoo said, which is June 7.

Asked for an update Friday, farm staff said via email that Trebek is doing well. He’s gaining good weight and has sprouted horns.

“He immediately came out of his little travel crate without hesitation and began curiously inspecting his new home, and excitedly greeted the other members of our herd as they went by his pen on the way to the barn,” the email said. “When the day finally came to meet Loki, Trebek marched right up to him to say hello and give a little nose boop and sniff.”

Now they’re nearly inseparable, staff said, and are often practice-sparring with each other.

“... Trebek has even recently taken to practicing his skills by head-butting the two older males and running away before they can do anything about it,” they wrote. “It’s delightful.”