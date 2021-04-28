County Council’s investigation of Sheriff Troyer paused as state looks at criminal case

The Pierce County Council has temporarily halted its investigation into Sheriff Ed Troyer’s interaction with a Black man delivering newspapers in a Tacoma neighborhood.

Council Chairman Derek Young announced in a Tuesday meeting that the council has paused the investigation into Troyer until the state’s criminal investigation has concluded.

The council previously agreed to hire Brian Moran, a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, to conduct a fact-finding investigation.

Moran suggested the pause.

“I do not believe that the pause in my review will be for a lengthy period of time,” he said in an email to The News Tribune. “In situations where there are parallel criminal and civil investigations, it is often the best course of action for the criminal review to go first. That was my judgment here.”

The state Office of the Attorney General has been directed by Gov. Jay Inslee to open an investigation into potential criminal violations, including false reporting.

Troyer called 911 on Jan. 27 saying a Black man delivering newspapers threatened to kill him. In the nearly five-minute emergency call, Troyer said the newspaper carrier threatened him at least three times.

Sedrick Altheimer, 24, denied making threats, according to a police report obtained by The News Tribune. Troyer said in his interview with police that Altheimer did not threaten him, contradicting statements in the 911 call, according to a police report.

In an interview with The News Tribune last month, Troyer, who is white, denied racially profiling Altheimer. Troyer said he never retracted his allegation that Altheimer threatened “to take me out,” but told officers he didn’t want to do anything about the threat.

Among other objectives, the County Council wants the investigation to determine the facts of what occurred and whether Troyer misused his authority. The scope also includes investigating a 911 call Troyer made on Nov. 11 regarding a car break-in, public statements Troyer made about the death of Manuel Ellis and the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation of Ellis’ death to “determine whether there is a pattern.”

Communications director for the Attorney General’s Office, Brionna Aho, said there are differences between the investigations.

“We will be conducting a criminal investigation, and reviewing for criminal charges,” Aho said in an email. “Our understanding is that the county’s contract attorney will investigate and review for whether the sheriff violated county policies or state laws, including criminal laws, but has no authority to prosecute.”

The office of sheriff is independently elected, and the council has no supervisory authority over the position. Troyer was elected in November and sworn in following certified results. Previously, he was the public information officer for the department for 19 years.

Troyer told The News Tribune he would have preferred the county investigation continue.

“I was looking forward to an independent, outside investigation that the county authorized in all incidents — which I supported — instead of an agenda-driven, political investigation,” he said. “One hundred percent, the sooner the better, so we can get beyond this.”