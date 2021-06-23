Local
Carrie Underwood to headline WA state fair. Here are the other top artists to perform
Puyallup will see some big names throughout the month of September, according to the Washington State Fair’s released concert lineup.
The announcement comes two weeks after the fair, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, announced it would return. The state fair is the largest event in Washington, drawing in more than a million visitors.
The fairgrounds will hold 16 concerts at its Grandstand stage.
Here is the schedule from Sept. 3-26:
- Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.: Roger Daltrey: Live and Kicking Tour
Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Carrie Underwood
Monday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.: The Beach Boys
Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9:15 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys Dancin’ In The Dirt Party
Friday, Sept. 10 at 9:15 p.m.: Michael Ray Dancin’ In The Dirt Party
Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:15 p.m.:38 Special Dancin’ In The Dirt Party
Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.: Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus
Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Ice Cube with special guest Ginuwine
Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Sublime With Rome and special guests The Soul Rebels
Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.: TobyMac with special guests We Are Messengers
Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.:STYX & REO Speedwagon
Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Lee Brice
Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Macklemore
Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.: Darius Rucker
Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.: Old Dominion with Caitlyn Smith
Tickets can be purchased online at thefair.com/concerts.
Comments