Tacoma’s splash pads will open early as heat wave descends over Western Washington

Tacoma’s 10 splash pads are opening early as a heat wave prepares to settle over Western Washington this weekend.

Metro Parks Tacoma is opening the splash pads daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 26.

“Spraygrounds were initially scheduled to open on July 1 but because of the projected hot weather, and the dedication of our parks maintenance staff they will open on Saturday, June 26,” Metro Parks said on its website Wednesday evening.

“Our maintenance staff were passionate about making them available to the community and have put a lot of time and effort into repairing and readying the systems while short on staff and resources. The early opening is able to occur because of the hard work of this crew.”

The National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast shows highs reaching into the 90s in Tacoma. In some locations, meteorologists are not ruling out the high reaching 100 degrees.

On Friday, the splash pads will undergo testing and the public may see them running periodically throughout the day.

Metro Parks Tacoma’s two outdoor pools, Kandle Pool and Stewart Heights Pool, are still slated to open July 1.

The 10splash pads are at:

For other other ideas to stay cool visit, metroparkstacoma.org/stay-cool.