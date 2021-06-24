How hot will it be where you are? One Pierce County city could reach 106 on Sunday

Forecasts for 90-degree weather this weekend in portions of Western Washington have been surpassed, with some Pierce County locations now expecting temperatures to soar to over 100 degrees.

An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 2 p.m. June 25 to 9 p.m. June 28.

The Weather Service said there will be “dangerously hot conditions” throughout that time, with an increased potential for heat-related illnesses. Temperatures at night will only dip into the 70s and 60s, not offering much relief after sundown.

Individuals should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room whenever possible, stay out of the sun and check on those around them, the Weather Service said.

Throughout Pierce County, many locations will reach the 100 degree point. Others will be just shy of three digits on the thermometer.

University Place is one location that will hit 100 throughout the heat watch period. Sunday has a projected high of 102 degrees, and Monday has a high of 101 degrees.

Lakewood will see similar temperatures on Sunday and Monday. The predicted highs for those days are 103 degrees and 102 degrees, respectively.

Across Narrows Bridge, Gig Harbor is forecast to reach 103 degrees on both Sunday and Monday, according to NWS. Saturday will be just shy of 100 degrees.

Fife will not reach 100 degrees Saturday, but has a predicted high of 104 degrees Sunday and Monday.

Puyallup will see some of the highest temperatures during the heat watch. Puyallup may reach 100 degrees Saturday, with a high of 100 degrees being projected. Sunday’s forecast high is 106 degrees, and Monday’s is 103.

As of Thursday, 100 degrees was not forecast in Tacoma. Sunday and Monday both have a predicted high of 98 degrees.