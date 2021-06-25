Pierce County, stay cool and watch what you eat and drink to avoid heat illness

Hospitals and urgent care centers in the South Sound area were bracing for heat-related incidents and illnesses, as the area gears up for an unprecedented heat wave.

Much of Western Washington is under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service through 9 p.m. Monday, with temperatures expected to hit 100 on Saturday and rise above 100 on Sunday and Monday, along with no real cool downs from the overnight marine air Northwesterners are used to.

Farther south, warnings in Oregon predict temps pushing past 110, with AccuWeather forecast service calling this a “historic and life-threatening” event.

Starting Tuesday, temperatures are expected to dip back into the 80s and remain there through the week and into the following week.

“When temperatures approach triple digits, we expect to see an increase in heat associated illness presenting to our Emergency Departments that includes heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke,” according to Michael Anderson, chief medical officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Staying comfortable and healthy through the onslaught requires more than just a fan and some water.

“When we talk about heat illness, it’s really a spectrum,” said Nicholas Strasser, a primary care sports medicine physician with MultiCare in Spokane.

“It’s a raising of the core body temperature, with an eventual inability to compensate through standard cooling techniques; you know, sweating, evaporation, all those types of things. Predisposing risk factors are a combination of temperature and humidity, and the higher either of those go, the more likely we are to lose our ability to really maintain appropriate internal body temperature.”

That’s why, he said, Western Washington residents need to pay close attention to how they feel these next few days.

“When we see numbers, you know, in the 90s to 100s, it’s always concerning, but as those grow along with an increase in humidity, it can very quickly progress through kind of the heat illness spectrum, if you will,” Strasser said.

Comorbidities, dehydration, medication and over-exertion in heat all can lead to the illness.

“All those things can affect how you can regulate your body’s temperature and subsequently move you from kind of that heat illness, more toward heat injury and then eventually, if not checked, can get to what we call the exertional heat stroke, which can cause death,” he said.

Our population might be more at risk, he added, because we’re not used to this extreme heat level.

“If they’re not acclimatized to the heat, they’re predisposed to losing more electrolytes, more salt, initially when they’re sweating because their body just hasn’t really adjusted to that point where it knows to accommodate for the heat,” Strasser said.

Eat right, hydrate, stay cool

If you’re sweating a lot the next few days, make sure you are eating a balanced diet that provides some sodium, calcium, potassium or magnesium to help with maintaining your electrolytes, essential for your body to normally function.

Think yogurt, almonds, citrus, pretzels, avocados, beans, greens, fresh vegetables, watermelon, even salted nuts or smoked salmon, among other items.

Don’t wait until you are thirsty to reach for the water bottle. Thirst generally kicks in at 2 to 3 percent dehydration. Remember that some medications and the use of fans can add to dehydration with drier air circulating.

Be careful not to overdo with electrolyte-infused drinks, which itself could lead to nausea or other gastrointestinal issues if you consume too much.

“When planning to hydrate with water, it is not unusual to fall behind in the replacement of electrolytes that are naturally lost as the body tries to cool itself,” Anderson noted. “Therefore drinking or eating food and electrolyte drinks in addition to water can help maintain the appropriate balance of electrolytes needed to prevent heat injuries.”

Strasser recommending monitoring water intake.

“Assuming they don’t have a pre-existing condition, I would push for anywhere from one half to one ounce, and preferably one ounce of water per pound of lean body, body mass, for those who are really sweating a lot,” he said. “So for most adult individuals, it’s going to end up being somewhere around a gallon a day when it’s this hot.”

Avoid or limit caffeinated drinks such as coffee as well as alcohol, which do not help replenish electrolytes.

On Friday, the state Department of Health put out warnings and tips to try to mitigate as much heat-related illness as possible.

“Do not rely on a fan as your only cooling source,” the department warned. “While fans might provide some comfort, they won’t prevent heat-related illness when temperatures are very hot.”

Cooling centers have been arranged throughout Pierce County, and health officials are encouraging people who might not normally consider going to one keeping it in mind this go-around, or head to the mall or public libraries.

If you feel like beating the heat lakeside or elsewhere outdoors, remember that sunburns slow the skin’s ability to cool itself.

“So make sure to use sunscreen with a high SPF rating. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored, loose-fitting clothes,” DOH advised. “If you notice symptoms of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps), act immediately. Move to a cooler location to rest for a few minutes and seek medical attention immediately if you do not feel better.”

Don’t rely on a cold shower or jumping into a cold lake if you’re OK but just needing to cool off.

“Taking a cold shower right after coming in from the heat or jumping into cold water when swimming outside can cause rapid changes in your breathing, heart rate and blood pressure and even cause hypothermia,” DOH noted.

“Don’t wait until you feel sick to take action,” Strasser advised.

COVID-19 SAFETY AND VACCINES

Lest we forget, we’re still in a pandemic, though COVID-19 cases have declined with vaccines.

“If you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, make sure to wear a mask whenever you’re indoors with people who don’t live with you,” DOH wrote on Friday.

If you’re looking for a vaccine, some clinics will be closed this weekend.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced Friday on social media that the Saturday booster clinic at Sacred Heart in Tacoma, the Saturday Toys R Us static location in Puyallup, and Weekend Mobile Clinic at Point Ruston Market were all canceled because of excessive heat.

Vaccines will be available Saturday at TPCHD’S Hilltop Regional Health Center location in Tacoma, or Saturday and Sunday at the Lakewood Towne Center location. They offer all three vaccines, no appointment is necessary, and you can get your first or second dose.