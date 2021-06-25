Heat wave closing restaurants, canceling activities this weekend in South Sound region

With temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees this weekend in Western Washington and across the Northwest, organizers are canceling planned events and businesses are closing for the day or limiting hours.

“Some people think, ‘It’s heat, just work!’” wrote Jen Gustin, owner of Boss Mama’s Kitchen, a food truck that roves throughout Pierce County, on Instagram. “If only it was that simple … The truck is a metal box. Whatever the temp is outside, always add 20-40 degrees to that temp, behind the grill. The heat also wreaks havoc on refrigeration.”

She canceled the truck’s planned event on Friday night, anticipating the heat’s arrival.

Likewise, Hapa Food Co., a Hawaiian food truck with several locations in the region, announced it would close at 2 p.m. Saturday and stay closed Sunday.

In Wilkeson, The Carlson Block said it would not open on Sunday. “Apparently I have a ceiling on my husband standing in front of a 900+ degree oven,” wrote co-owner Ashley Galbraith on social media. Neighbor Simple Goodness Sisters Soda Shop will also be closed Sunday, “out of concern for our staff and our ice cream cooler.”

Like so many old buildings and residences in the Pacific Northwest, they do not yet have air conditioning.

Most of the cancellations seem to be focused on Sunday, June 27, with a high of 102 degrees predicted in Tacoma.

Think you’ll be cooler near the mountain? Ashford, en route to Mount Rainier National Park, is also expected to reach 102 degrees Sunday. That’s not nearly as sweltering as what’s expected just east of the Cascades: As of Friday morning, Yakima has an entire week ahead of 100-plus degree days, jumping to 115 degrees on Tuesday.

Despite its proximity to the waterfront, the Tacoma Farmers Market has canceled its Sunday Point Ruston Market. In the Lincoln District, Tacoma Sunday Market — a new venture led by the creators of Casita — is a no-go.

Across the Narrows in Gig Harbor, Willa Bella Farm cut the cord on its planned Sunday Farm Stand.

“We can’t allow ourselves to work in extreme conditions,” they wrote on Instagram. “We will be busy watering and caring for our animals the next few days. Please be patient with your local small farmer — gonna be a stressful few days for them!”

Some businesses have decided to push through the heat but have turned to “heat wave hours,” as Windmill Gardens in Sumner is calling its truncated weekend hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you’re considering cooling off at a restaurant or brewery, check their social media pages or call before heading out.

Top Rung Brewing in Lacey, for instance, will be open but gently reminded customers that the taproom is still operating with limited indoor capacity, before Washington state’s pandemic restrictions lift Wednesday, June 30. Leave the pups at home, they said, because those who choose to brave the patio will quickly realize it gets hot out there.

And for the people: “Please make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated with actual H2O this weekend, not just cold, delicious beer.”