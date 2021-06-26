Western Washington region faces triple-digit temperatures in the coming days

Areas across Western Washington reached the high 90s on Saturday, in some cases reaching triple-digit temperatures and breaking records.

The weather will only get hotter in the coming days as a rare heat wave envelopes the region.

“Daily records have been broken. Monthly records are expected to be broken. All-time records are currently forecasted to be broken too,” tweeted the National Weather Service on Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said that some places were reaching the 100-degree mark in the Issaquah, Bellevue and Kirkland areas.

The first unofficial 100 degree readings are coming in from a few WSDOT weather stations in the Issaquah area and CWOP (Citizen Weather Observer Program) in eastern portions of Bellevue and Kirkland. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 26, 2021

In Seattle, the daily record was surpassed by reaching 91 degrees at 12:16 p.m., with the morning low of 69 degrees breaking the previous record of 67 degrees.

“This morning was the 2nd warmest of all-time,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

Tacoma reached a high of 93 on Saturday, several degrees cooler than across the bridge in Gig Harbor, which reached 99 degrees, and its inland neighbor Puyallup, which had a high of 100.









In the next couple of days, most areas will reach 100-degree temperatures, with temperatures reaching as high as 111 degrees. Major metropolitan areas on the Sound, such as Tacoma and Seattle, are projected to see a high of 99 on Sunday and highs between 104-105 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The cities of Sumner, Auburn, and Kent have projected highs of 110-111 degrees on Monday.

The National Weather Service put an excessive heat warning in place until 9 p.m. Monday. Heat warnings mean that some people can be seriously affected by heat if precautions are not taken.

Here's how proximity to the cold waters of Puget Sound is affecting the temperature this afternoon. There's a range of up to 20 degrees across north Seattle with upper 70s and 80s west of I-5 and well into the 90s east of it. #wawx pic.twitter.com/oMX2vHPb6s — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 26, 2021

Here are the forecasted high temperatures across the region:

Seattle: High/Low

Saturday: 96, 72

Sunday: 99, 75

Monday: 105, 68

SeaTac

Saturday: 98, 72

Sunday: 102, 73

Monday: 107, 67

Tacoma

Saturday: 93, 70

Sunday: 99, 74

Monday: 104, 67

Kent

Saturday: 100, 72

Sunday: 105, 75

Monday: 110, 69

Auburn

Saturday: 100, 71

Sunday: 106,74

Monday: 111, 69

Puyallup

Saturday: 100, 70

Sunday: 106, 73

Monday: 109, 68

Gig Harbor

Saturday: 99, 70

Sunday: 103, 73

Monday: 109, 65

Olympia

Saturday: 100, 69

Sunday: 106, 72

Monday: 109, 62

Eatonville

Saturday: 98, 72

Sunday: 106, 75

Monday: 109, 68

Dupont

Saturday: 98, 69

Sunday: 104, 71

Monday: 108, 64