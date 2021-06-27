When will the heat wave in Western Washington end?

Washington state’s record-breaking heat wave ends Monday night, but the hot weather will stick around for a while.

Temperatures won’t be in the triple digits, as is projected for most areas Sunday and Monday, but they’ll fall to a more comfortable low- to mid-80 range by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast, the Seattle-Tacoma area will still see a warm Tuesday with a high of 91 degrees.

That falls to a high of 83 degrees on Wednesday, 84 on Thursday, 85 on Friday and 86 on Saturday.

Looking beyond that is trickier, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch, but it’s safe to say that the hot weather will be here to stay through the first 10 days of July.

DeFlitch pointed to the Climate Prediction Center’s 8- to 14-day forecast, which shows “above normal temperatures” across the Western Washington region. A “normal” high for the Sea-Tac area around this time of year is about 74 degrees, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

So while the weather will be warm, it’ll be nowhere close to the triple-digit temperatures on Sunday and Monday, DeFlitch said.

“What we’re seeing now is just unprecedented,” he told The News Tribune on Saturday.

DeFlitch said extremely high pressure over our area is causing the spike. Hot, dry winds off the Cascades contribute to the warm temperatures.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm,” he said.

Extended forecast

Seattle: High/Low

Tuesday: 91, 64

Wednesday: 83, 63

Thursday: 83, 62

Friday: 85, 63

Tacoma

Tuesday: 86, 63

Wednesday: 80,62

Thursday: 80, 61

Friday: 82, 61

Kent

Tuesday: 94, 64

Wednesday: 86, 63

Thursday: 87, 62

Friday: 89, 63

Auburn

Tuesday: 95, 64

Wednesday: 87, 63

Thursday: 88, 61

Friday: 89, 62

Puyallup

Tuesday: 94, 63

Wednesday: 86, 61

Thursday: 87, 60

Friday: 89, 61

Gig Harbor

Tuesday: 91, 61

Wednesday: 85, 60

Thursday: 86, 60

Friday: 88, 60

Olympia

Tuesday: 88, 60

Wednesday: 82, 57

Thursday: 84, 57

Friday: 86, 57

Eatonville

Tuesday: 93, 62

Wednesday: 85, 60

Thursday: 85, 59

Friday: 87, 60

Dupont

Tuesday: 89, 60

Wednesday: 82, 58

Thursday: 84, 58

Friday: 87, 58