Lakewood park reopens following fatal weekend shooting

Lakewood’s American Lake Park reopened Monday at noon after being closed Saturday following a homicide there.

A teenager is charged with fatally shooting a man at the park Saturday about 7 p.m. The victim had at least five gunshot wounds, and the teenager fled the scene shortly before being arrested. The victim has not been identified.

Jaelin Jackson, 19, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the homicide. Jackson’s arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Over 1,000 people were at the park Saturday, seeking relief from the excessive heat.

Monday’s news release said the city is working to create “safe and enjoyable parks” and ways to offer relief from the heat wave. It reminds visitors that following the rules will improve everyone’s experience.

Lakewood asks park visitors to be patient with each other and to respect local parks and the neighborhoods around them, according to a city release.

Parking is limited at American Lake Park. Overflow parking in nearby neighborhoods will be monitored, according to the release. Individuals who park on sidewalks or block driveways or mailboxes will be ticketed.

Those swimming at the park must stay within marked areas, according to the release. The city also discourages swimming or jumping from piers or docks in the boat launch area, as it is unsafe and disrupts boat traffic.