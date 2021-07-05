Driver in Fife dies — police suspect blowing through stop sign led to Sunday crash

Stock photo Getty Images

A woman died in Fife Sunday following a traffic collision shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pacific Highway East.

The woman apparently drove through a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, said Fife Police Assistant Chief Dave Woods.

“There was the one fatal driver and another driver in another car, so just two people were involved,” Woods said. “It appears that the driver that is deceased may not have stopped for a stop sign and came right onto to Pacific Highway.”

Woods said that the accident required shutting down traffic for several hours.

[The road] was shut down for an extensive period,” Woods said. “I don’t think we opened it up til about 7 o’clock last night.”

Woods could not say whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

“It’s unknown at this time,” Woods said. “We know that with the other driver, we do not believe that alcohol was a factor.”