Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on I-5 arrested by Washington State Patrol Monday

x Photo courtesy Mercer Island Police Department

A 35-year-old Seattle man, believed to have thrown rocks at cars traveling on SB 1-5 near Federal Way, was arrested on Monday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a trooper was called to the scene on July 5 after a 911 call was received at 12:25 a.m. The caller said a pedestrian had thrown a rock at their car and damaged their windshield. The incident occurred on SB 1-5 near the South 272nd Street exit.

Arriving at the scene, a trooper saw the suspect who was lying in the grass next to an area where chunks of concrete “appeared to have been broken off the barrier,” a State Patrol news release said. The suspect was detained for throwing the rocks and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

In total, four drivers said their vehicles were struck by the debris. One said he received minor injuries when “the concrete pierced his windshield and struck him on the shoulder,” according to the State Patrol’s release. He also received minor cuts on his arm and face from shattered glass.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of Assault in the 2nd degree and Malicious Mischief in the 2nd degree.

“At this point in the investigation the WSP has no information to tie this arrest to the incidents that have been occurring in the downtown Seattle corridor,” the agency said in a release.