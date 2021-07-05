Motorcyclist dies in crash Sunday — Tacoma police say man ran into vehicle in front of him

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A man in his 30s died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, July 4, at South 82nd and Hosmer Street in Tacoma.

In a release, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said officers were called around 1:48 p.m. and arrived at the scene with the Tacoma Fire Department.

Police spokesman Gary Wurges provided further information about how the collision occurred.

“A motorcyclist was traveling down Hosmer Street and a vehicle pulled out in front,” Wurges said. “The motorcyclist collided with the vehicle.”

Wurges said that “ there didn’t seem to be any alcohol involved” in causing the accident. The roadway was closed for nearly six hours, until 7:38 p.m.

“We had some difficulty getting personnel out there because they were relocated all over the place,” Wurges said.

An investigation is now underway by the department’s Collision Investigation Team, and Wurges said there are no preliminary findings at this time.