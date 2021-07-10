Here is what we know about Lakewood park that was site of Friday night shooting

Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. Photo taken Dec. 27, 2010. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

The Lakewood park where gunfire rang out Friday during a drive-in movie night is the biggest and one of the most popular in the city.

Fort Steilacoom Park encompasses 340 acres south of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest. It includes trails, ball fields, playground equipment, a radio-controlled aircraft area and off-leash dog park, among other amenities. Waughop Lake also is at the park.

“With all its amenities, Fort Steilacoom Park has become a regional draw boasting more than 1 million visitors annually,” according to the city website. “It is also rich in history. The park, and surrounding land that is now developed, was used by the Nisqually and Steilacoom Indian tribes as a food source and gathering place before settlers and fur traders moved into the region.”

The park property also was the site of a military fort in the 19th century and was used as farmland that was cultivated by patients at nearby Western State Hospital, according to the city website.

“Owned by the state of Washington but maintained by the City of Lakewood, in 2018 the State Legislature agreed to transfer ownership of the park to the City so that it could continue its longstanding tradition of maintaining and improving the beloved park,” the website states.

The park often is site for high school cross-country meets and championship events, according to The News Tribune archives.