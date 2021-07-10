Shots fired at a Lakewood drive-in movie night on Friday, police say

Lakewood police responded to a shots fired call at Fort Steilacoom Park on Friday night. Lakewood Police Department

Lakewood police are investigating a shots-fired incident during a city-sponsored drive-in movie night at Fort Steilacoom Park on Friday.

There was a fight, during which shots were fired, Lakewood police said in a Facebook post.

The Disney movie, “Coco,” was scheduled to play at 8:30 p.m. The city has rescheduled the showing.

No one was injured. Lakewood police are working to identify suspects.

“This was extremely dangerous behavior that shouldn’t be acceptable to any of us,” Lakewood police said in the Facebook post.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the tip line at 253-830-5064 or the front desk at 253-830-5000, open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.