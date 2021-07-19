Lake Tapps man, Sumner woman killed in Tacoma motorcycle wreck, troopers say

Two people on a motorcycle were killed in Tacoma on Sunday, July 18, after a collision on southbound I-705 at the on-ramp to northbound I-5.

A 56-year-old Lake Tapps man and a 62-year-old Sumner woman were killed Sunday when the motorcycle they were riding crashed in Tacoma, the State Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred about 6:10 p.m. on southbound I-705 at the interchange to northbound I-5.

Troopers said the black Harley-Davidson was attempting to enter northbound I-5 when it left the road to the left and hit a concrete barrier. The motorcycle crashed and came to rest in the road.

Both the Lake Tapps man, who was driving, and the Sumner woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press memo. Both were wearing helmets.

Initial reports that the wreck involved a car and motorcycle were incorrect, the State Patrol reported.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation, troopers said.