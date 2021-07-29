All full service Pierce County libraries will be open by end of July. Here’s what to know

An employee works at the South Hill Pierce County Library recently. Patrons should not sanitize their books when either picking them up or returning them, as the library will be taking precautions.

Bookworms across Pierce County will soon be able to wander through shelves of books again for the first time in over a year.

The Pierce County Library System said all of its 18 full service libraries will be reopened to the public by the end of July. Orting Pierce County Library reopens Wednesday, July 28, and Lakewood’s library will reopen Thursday, July 29. Those two libraries are the last locations to become available for in-person services.

As of July 8, 12 of the 18 full service libraries were open and offering some services, according to a Pierce County Library System news release.

Reopening the libraries began in early June with the Graham, Steilacoom and Milton/Edgewood branches. While not all services are available yet, the library system’s Marketing and Communications director, Mary Getchell, said the excitement for reopening is there.

“People are waiting outside when they open the doors,” she said. “That’s not unusual, but it’s definitely on the uptake … without a doubt, people have been waiting for it, and happy for it to happen.”

Getchell said hours for the libraries were limited initially, but are already increasing. Building hours will match all locations’ curbside hours within the coming weeks, all of which can be found on the Pierce County Library System’s website.

Curbside pick up for books, movies and print jobs has been available since July 2020, Getchell said, and the service is continuing throughout the library system’s reopening.

“We’ll really monitor the curbside service at the same time of in-building,” Getchell said. “We really respond to what the public wants and how they want the service delivered, so if it continues to be as hot as it has been, then we might continue along to serve it.”

Browsing shelves, checking out items and using technology are the three services visitors will be able to use again at locations, Getchell said. Technology includes WiFi, computers, scanning, printing and faxing. There is typically a fee for services such as scanning and faxing, but they can now be done for free with a limited amount of paper.

Meeting rooms and conference rooms remain closed. There are no classes, events or volunteers either. Meeting and conference rooms will eventually be reopened to the public, Getchell said, although there is currently no opening date.

Getchell said the Pierce County Library System is continuing to follow guidance from the Washington State Department of Health. Fully vaccinated individuals can choose whether or not to wear a mask, and those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask. Markers for social distancing remain in place, although those who are fully vaccinated do not need to use them. Plexiglass is also still up, and Getchell said the self-checkout option is being encouraged.

Getchell said some visitors said they were anxious and excited to get back to the library and wished the reopening happened sooner. The library system will next look at how to reopen its other two libraries that aren’t full service spaces, and how to bring back classes, events, volunteers, meeting rooms and more.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be reopened and the response from the community has just been tremendous,” Getchell said. “We totally appreciate the public’s patience as we have been preparing to reopen the libraries safely.”