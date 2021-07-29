Can you cut down a tree blocking the view from your home? Here are the laws in Tacoma

Tacoma residents: Before you cut the tree that’s blocking your views of the Sound, take note.

The City of Tacoma has rules around what trees or shrubs can be cut and pruned and has worked in the past to educate residents about illegal tree cutting.

First, it depends on if the tree or shrub is on public or private property.

The city’s Title 9 code speaks to tree cutting on public rights of way.

The code states that it is unlawful for anyone to remove or cut any tree or shrub on city-owned public property for the purpose of view preservation without having first obtained a permit from the city.

Cutting trees without a permit from the city could result in a fine not exceeding the value of the vegetation pruned or removed plus $1,000.

Title 9 also states property owners are responsible for the removal of trees, plants or shrubs that overhang a sidewalk or street if it “obstructs or impairs” the free and full use of the sidewalk or street by pedestrians or drivers.

Cutting trees on private property is another story. According to the city’s Title 13 code on land use, there are not any fines for illegal removal of trees on private property.

However, city code does regulate what activities are allowed if a property is in a critical area. Critical areas are defined as “areas with a critical recharging effect on aquifers used for drinking water, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas (FWHCAs), frequently flooded areas, geologically hazardous areas, wetlands, and streams.” Some tree pruning might be allowed with city approval.

Trees can be cut for a variety of reasons, for private views or to make more yard space, and sometimes for burning or woodworking, but most of the city’s tree-cutting violations occur for the purpose of protecting and/or enhancing views.