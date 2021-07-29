Here’s how many illegal tree cutting violations have occurred in Tacoma in recent years

The city of Tacoma has issued about 30 illegal tree cutting and trimming violations since 2019, according to city data.

As of May this year, 2021 has had more recorded violations (13) than in 2020 (8) and 2019 (9).

Most of the violations occurred in certain areas of the city: Northeast Tacoma, West End and North End.

City code states it is unlawful for anyone to remove or cut any tree or shrub on city-owned public property for the purpose of view preservation without having first obtained a permit from the city. Cutting trees without a permit could result in a fine not exceeding the value of the vegetation pruned or removed plus $1,000. There are not any fines for illegal removal or trimming of trees on private property, but the city regulates and preserves critical areas and open space areas.

Trees can be cut for a variety of reasons, including for private views or to make more yard space, and sometimes for burning or woodworking, but many of the city’s tree-cutting violations occur for the purpose of protecting and/or enhancing views.

In one instance above Schuster Parkway in 2020, vegetation was cleared in a critical area, covering about 10,000 square feet, extending onto city-owned property and was conducted without permission from property owner. That property was part of a city restoration effort to maintain and improve tree canopy, records said.

In another incident in 2019 along state Route 16 on private property, a condo association removed trees from a critical area development without a proper permit, and a mitigation plan had to be made.

The locations of the violations are:

2021

Above Schuster Way on city property: 5 violations

Above Waterview Street on private property: 7 violations

North 21st and Oakes Gulch on private property: 1 violation

2020

Above Ruston Way on city right of way and private property: 6 violations

Above Schuster Way on city property: 1 violation

Above Northshore Parkway on private property: 1 violation

2019

Adjacent to state Route 16 on Private Property: 1 violation

Above Salmon Beach on private property: 7 violations

26th Street Northeast on private property: 1 violation