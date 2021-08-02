Local

Tuesday is the 2021 primary election. Here is what you need to know

Washington voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to submit their ballots for the 2021 primary election.

Tuesday is election day, and mailed ballots must be postmarked Aug. 3 to be counted. No stamp is required.

Voters also can return their ballots through one of 46 drop boxes located across the county. For a complete list of drop box locations, visit piercecountywa.gov/328/Elections.

As of Friday, 9.21 percent of registered Pierce County voters had submitted their ballots. Out of 52,199 ballots received so far, 1,540 were returned by drop box and 2,849 were returned by mail.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is projecting a 25 percent turnout for the August primary.

The two candidates with the most votes in each race in the primary election will advance to the general election on Nov. 2.

Initial results of the primary election will drop around 8:15 p.m. on election night. Final results will be certified Aug. 17.

Voters who can’t find the ballot that was mailed to them should call 253-798-8683 (VOTE).

Here are this year’s races on the August primary ballot:

Cities and towns

Port of Tacoma

School boards

Parks and Recreation

Measures

