Cold storage fire aftermath: No injuries, cause unclear

Puyallup police posted this photo to social media early Aug. 21, 2021, telling residents within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer to evacuate due to a large fire and concerns of an explosion.

The worst is over following Saturday’s fire that destroyed a 100,000 square-foot cold-storage warehouse in Puyallup and forced an evacuation of surrounding neighborhoods. The next stage is just beginning.

The fire is largely under control, but likely to smolder for at least another day, according to company owners and first responders.

“We have no knowledge of how the fire started,” said Cory Borgeson, general counsel for Washington Cold Storage, in a statement sent to The News Tribune Saturday evening. “The fire crews that arrived on scene were able to fight the blaze but it appears from the Fire Marshal that they expect the fire to continue to burn thru the next 24 hours.”

The blaze, first spotted early Saturday morning, sent plumes of black smoke into the sky, visible from miles away. Multiple agencies led by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue battled it for most of the day, mindful of potential explosions and toxic fumes from the anhydrous ammonia used at the site.

Part of the strategy involved letting the toxic blaze burn for a time, which firefighters said was safer than the alternative, even it meant extending the evacuation order in a one-mile radius around the site. The evacuation order was lifted Saturday evening, allowing residents to return to their homes with instructions to shelter in place.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It is safer to let the materials burn hot and disperse at high altitude than to blanket the community in cold smoke,” firefighters said.

Borgeson, speaking for Washington Cold Storage, said no employees were on site during the incident. The company has 12 employees who worked at the site, including mechanics, warehousemen, and administrative staff, he said. An administrative building near the warehouse was not affected by the fire, he added.

The privately owned company has been in business for 30 years. It operates another, smaller warehouse in Kent.

“The warehouse facility provided storage for frozen and refrigerated goods for many customers,” Borgeson’s statement said. “The company is working with our customers to find new warehouse space.”

Company owners will meet with employees Monday to discuss next steps.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We will meet with employees Monday and figure out a transition for them,” Borgeson said in a brief interview Saturday. “We’re really grateful for the firefighters and the response from the fire marshal and the community. It’s been very gratifying.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.