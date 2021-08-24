Missing Auburn man has been found and is safe at home

Silah Njiraini was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop in the 12500 block of Pacific Avenue South, Aug. 23, 2021. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

UPDATE 3:15 p.m. Tuesday: Silah Njiraini has been located by authorities and is home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Original story: An Auburn man who deputies say is missing was last seen Monday afternoon on Pacific Avenue South in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff’s department is seeking help from the public to locate him.

Silah Njiraini was supposed to take a bus to his home in Auburn but never arrived, according to posts from the sheriff’s department’s social media accounts. Njiraini was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop in the 12500 block of Pacific Avenue South.

Deputies said Njiraini is vulnerable, and they are concerned for his safety. According to the posts, Njiraini is 29 years old and developmentally disabled, so he functions at the capacity of a 10-year-old. Deputies said he may be reluctant to ask for help but will respond if spoken to.