Narrows Bridge toll hike approved. Increase to start later this year

A 25-cent toll increase for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge is set to start Oct. 1.

The Washington State Transportation Commission approved the increase at a hearing Tuesday.

That means drivers with a Good To Go! pass will now pay $5.25, drivers who go through a toll booth will pay $6.25, and those who Pay By Mail will be charged $7.25.

“The 2021 toll rate increase on the TNB meets the expectations of a Legislative plan established in 2018 to bring toll rate stability to the TNB and mitigate escalating annual debt payments over time,” the Commission’s website said. “The plan establishes intent for the Legislature to provide loans totaling up to $85 million to the TNB through 2030, with toll revenues expected to pay off the loans.”

The toll won’t go up again through 2030, the Commission said, if the Legislature comes through with those loans as planned.

Toll revenue from the Narrows Bridge slowed as traffic dropped in response to the pandemic. Revenue from the bridge was $14.2 million below the pre-COVID forecast from March 2020 to March 2021, The News Tribune reported.

The Commission also approved increased toll rates for the state Route 99 tunnel and the state Route 520 bridge Tuesday.

The SR 99 toll will increase 15 percent Oct. 1. The SR 520 increase takes effect July 1, 2023, and averages 15 percent by time of day.