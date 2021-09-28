2 dead after overnight traffic collisions in Tacoma

Crews from Tacoma Fire Department responded Monday evening to a rollover collision on Highway 16 in Tacoma. The incident was one of two fatal collisions Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Tacoma Fire Department

Two separate traffic collisions were reported Monday evening in Tacoma, leading to the deaths of two people, according to police and fire crews.

The first crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. on South 72nd Street between South Cushman Avenue and South Sheridan Avenue, according to a tweet from Tacoma Fire Department. One person was killed after a vehicle collided with a pole.

A collision investigation team responded to the crash, according to a tweet from Tacoma Police Department.

The area where the crash occurred on South 72nd Street was closed for the collision until about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The second crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. on Highway 16 in Tacoma, according to the fire department. A car left the roadway and flipped multiple times resulting in a fatality.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No one has been identified from the fatal collisions.

72nd street closed at Sheridan. One car into a pole. Crews working to extricate the driver. pic.twitter.com/AM2lo76Ade — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 28, 2021