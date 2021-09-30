Officials identify driver who died after crashing into pole in Tacoma

A 57-year-old woman who died after crashing her vehicle into a pole in Tacoma was identified Thursday by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Korinn M. Siwicke, of Roy, died Monday of multiple blunt force injuries., according to a news release. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Siwicke’s death an accident.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cushman Avenue. Fire crews had to extricate the woman from her vehicle.

The area where the crash occurred was closed for the collision until about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. No more details about how the crash occurred have been released.

