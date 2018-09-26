Gig Harbor councilman displeased with plan to name street after him in controversial subdivision

Councilman Michael Perrow left the Gig Harbor City Council chambers in an uncomfortable silence Monday with some terse comments about the issues around the McCormick Creek development, including a proposal to name a street in the development Perrow Court.

“I do not want any roads named after me or my family,” Perrow said. “Especially by a convicted environmental felon.”

Perrow was referencing McCormick Creek developer Bryan Stowe, who pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Water Act in a 2012 case.

Stowe responded to Perrow’s public comments, saying he is not ashamed of his past court proceedings.

“I am a convicted felon but it was years ago,” Stowe said. “(Perrow) just does not like me.”

McCormick Creek and Stowe’s financing of some of its phases have caused friction with the city for some time.

In September, the city began working with frustrated McCormick Creek residents who discovered they would be responsible for the maintenance of a public parking lot which was to be built as part of a deal Stowe struck with the city to build future phases. The terms of the deal were included in a development agreement between Stowe and the city.

Many of those residents did not think it fair that they were retroactively being charged for a project not in existence when they bought at McCormick Creek.

A house under construction sits in contrast to a fully-build, occupied home in the McCormick Creek neighborhood in Gig Harbor. McCormick Creek residents have been working with the city after finding out a development agreement from 2017 may force them to pay for a public parking lot. Danielle Chastaine dchastaine@gateline.com

Stowe said when he was creating the development agreement with the city, he offered to help support the city’s parks department or to help create a new baseball field instead of the proposed parking lot.

“That was rejected by the council,” Stowe said. “The parking lot seemed to be what everyone wanted.”

According to a letter to Stowe from the city, provided by Perrow, the city now has determined that only residents who own homes in the later phases of the development should pay for the maintenance of the parking lot.

“The city has informed Mr. Stowe in writing that he cannot stick the homeowners of Phase 1 and 2 with the ownership and maintenance of the parking lot,” Perrow said.

Michael Perrow City of Gig Harbor Courtesy

During public comment, McCormick resident Dennis Day thanked the city for helping residents in the first two phases of the development fix the issue of the parking lot maintenance.

“I wanted to publicly acknowledge the city council and mayor who came and assisted us,” Day said. “I think there is still some outstanding noise that will be created by this because Stowe continues to control the (homeowners’ association). But we really appreciate all you did to help us.”

Recently, Stowe proposed the street name Perrow Court for a road to be built in Phase 4, and the proposal was placed on the consent agenda for Monday’s meeting. Items on the consent agenda are not discussed during the meeting unless amended and do not require public comment before being voted on.

Stowe said his company came up with the idea to name a street Perrow Court as a jest because Stowe has gone toe-to-toe multiple times with the councilman.

“I was just trying to be funny,” Stowe said. “I like to see the humor in things.”

The proposal was removed from the agenda after Perrow claimed no one approached him about the name. The councilman said he has received calls and comments from McCormick Creek residents about the street name, with some people claiming Perrow was a part of “nefarious doings” with the developer.

“This is troubling on two levels,” Perrow said. “One is the effort to intimidate a public official, and for city staff to allow this proposal on the agenda without letting me know. There is a culture here at the city that lacks accountability.”

Stowe says he believes his development company will move past the current issues with the city.

“We just wanted to build something to be shared by everyone,” Stowe said.

In other news

The City Council postponed a vote on Ordinance 1394, which would change wording in Chapter 5 of the city code to follow the state’s definition of “doing business” in regards to who would be required to purchase a business license from the city. The council said it needs more time to compile a list of amendments that would exempt certain types of businesses from having to pay a fee for a business license.

City Clerk Molly Townslee said the state’s requirement is anyone making $2,000 a year or less from a business in the city’s jurisdiction would be required to apply for a license but would not have to pay the $35 fee. Councilman Perrow said he had a number of business owners and residents ask him how this would affect their businesses, mainly contracted employees who do work in Gig Harbor but not exclusively. Some examples included satellite dish installers, real estate agents and broker and plumbers.

Key Peninsula resident and real estate broker Jo Jensen spoke on the issue during public comment. She said as a real estate agent she “works everywhere.”

“I can be selling all over Pierce County,” Jensen said. “I don’t know how you are going to enforce this. We can have brokers in 27 cities. Do we need licenses in all 27 cities? It’s always fun when Olympia decides what we should be doing in our city. I request your vote to amend the ordinance to exempt real estate brokers.”

The council agreed unanimously to create a list of amendments and exemptions to the code before voting to approve the changes required by the state. Councilman Spencer Hutchins removed himself from the process since he owns a real estate business.

▪ The council also voted to approve a resolution that showed official City Council support for the Transportation Benefit District board sales-tax increase proposal that will appear on the November ballot.

The Transportation Benefit District was created in July. The Transportation Benefit District is comprised of the mayor and council, but is a separate entity from the council.

▪ Parks Director Katrina Knutson gave an update on the Gig Harbor Sports Complex planning process. Knutson announced the city was awarded both grants it applied for to support the construction of the first phase of the complex, and the Tom Taylor Family YMCA board is considering contributing $3 million, minimum, to the project.

“The YMCA is meeting with other groups and are coming together to propose a memorandum of understanding to bring to the city,” Knutson said. “Once we have that we will plan a subcommittee or study session with the mayor and council.”

Knutson said if everything keeps falling into place, the city is expected to break ground on the complex at the end of 2019.