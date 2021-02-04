It’s showtime for Gig Harbor’s Galaxy Theatres, with Wonder Woman on the marquee

Will this be the future of moviegoing? Galaxy Theaters

The Gig Harbor Galaxy Theatres are opening Friday to resume showing movies following the recent shift in reopening plans that allowed for Pierce county to move to Phase 2.

Now showing: Wonder Woman 1984.

The multiplex at 4649 Point Fosdick Dr. will reopen Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for now. Fridays will have evening showings; Saturday and Sunday will have matinees as well as evening showings.

All movie-goers must adhere to strict safety guidelines. There will be 25-percent capacity limitations, masks are required at all times except when eating and physical distancing guidelines must be followed.

The prices for shows that begin before 4:00 p.m. are: Adult $9.50, Senior $8.50, Child $8.50 All shows that begin at 4:00 p.m. or later are: Adult $11.25, Senior $8.50, Child $8.50, Student & Military $9.75. There is a $3.50 additional cost for all 3D showings.

The movies being shown Friday include Wonder Woman 1984, which had previously been shown on the streaming service HBO Max during the holidays at the same time it was in theatres. The dual release plans were unique and had some concerned it marked a threat to the long-term viability of movie theaters.

CEO Frank Rimkus had previously told The Gateway he was confident the business would overcome any challenges, be it COVID-19 or studios evolving on their distribution of films.

The Gig Harbor location joined other Puget Sound area theatres in opening.

