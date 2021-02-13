Gig Harbor gets more than 5 inches of snow, with more to come in the forecast

The Gig Harbor area was pummeled by a dumping of snow Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday morning.

As of 12:47 a.m. the National Weather Service (NWS) was reporting that Gig Harbor had received 3.5 inches of snow, but snow has continued to accumulate with residents reporting over 5 inches of total accumulated snow in the early morning hours

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

There is a forecast for continued snow Saturday before 4 p. m., then a chance of rain and snow with a total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. The high will reach a temperature of 31 with wind chill values between 17 and 23. These winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

In the later hours of Saturday, there is a chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow between 10pm and 4am, then rain and snow likely after 4am. The amount of snow will likely taper off with new accumulation hovering around less than half an inch.

The forecast for Sunday morning shows little snow accumulation is likely and in the evening snowfall is not expected to accumulate more than half an inch.

The outage map for Peninsula Light is currently showing no outages in the area. You can view that at https://outages.penlightop.org/#viewer-menu-parent

In the event of an outage, the NWS recommends taking these steps:

Only use generators outdoors and keep away from windows.

If you’re using portable heaters, keep them away from furniture, curtains, and other flammable materials.

Never use a natural gas range for heating or charcoal as an indoor heating or cooking source.

Disconnect appliance and electronics to avoid damage from electrial surges.

Have alternate plans for refigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check on your neighbors.

Always use flashlights instead of candles.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Throw out perishable food.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reach Chase Hutchinson at chase.hutchinson@thenewstribune.com