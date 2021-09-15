Medical examiners issue cause of death for Gig Harbor firefighter who died unexpectedly

Gig Harbor Firefighter Eliza Hoover, the first female firefighter and paramedic with the department, died suddenly Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One

Nearly two months after a member of Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One died unexpectedly at home, officials on Wednesday said her death was the result of accidental acute drug intoxication.

Eliza Hoover, 47, of Gig Harbor, died July 25 of acute fentanyl, cocaine, alprazolam and diazepam intoxication, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In August, the fire department said post-traumatic stress injury contributed to Hoover’s death.

The fire department responded to Hoover’s home at the time of the incident, and she was not transported to the hospital.

The department later organized a procession for Hoover to take her to her final resting place in Gig Harbor. She was the first female firefighter in the district.

