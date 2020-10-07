Virus upturn continues; Gig Harbor has 235, Key Peninsula 67

Daily new coronavirus cases in Pierce County through Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The “third surge” is clearly visible at right. Green line is the two-week smoothed average, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

The rate of COVID-19 infection has continued to rise in Pierce County, in what health officials are now calling a “third surge” of the disease.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 98 new cases and no new deaths. The total since March is now 8,594 cases and 180 deaths.

“The high case count today includes increasing household transmissions, a slight backlog in reporting of cases from state systems, and multiple positive tests from one long-term care facility,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said in its daily report.

There were 235 total cases in the Gig Harbor area, an increase of three since Thursday, and 67 on the Key Peninsula, an increase of two.

Pierce County has reported 830 cases in the last 14 days, for an average daily rate of 59. The Safe Start target is 16 or fewer. The county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 78. The target is 25 or fewer.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bulge in cases triggered a warning from health chief Dr. Timothy Chen that schools may have to return to remote learning only if the trend continues for more than two weeks. Related story.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, there were 50 active cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 44 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 23 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406) 12 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506) and 19 cases on Fox Island.

On the Key Peninsula, there were 32 active cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 15 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601) and 11 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total because some patients are presumed recovered.)

Nursing homes ask first dibs on vaccine

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

A national association representing nursing and assisted living homes has asked state governors to make senior centers a priority for COVID-19 vaccine distribution when one is available.

The letter to the National Governor’s Association and, among others, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, was from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

Both organizations represent senior facilities in Gig Harbor.

The letter to governors pointed out:

The average age of residents in long term care facilities is 85 and almost every one of them has an underlying health condition, and some have multiple chronic conditions. According to CDC data, the risk of mortality in this age group is 630 times higher than those 18-29 years old.

COVID-19 also runs counter to everything known about infection control. Normal infection control is symptom related. What makes the virus particularly vicious is the fact that a person can contract it, show no symptoms and unknowingly spread it.

Data shows that nearly 40 percent of individuals with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. The highly contagious nature of the virus in congregate settings, namely long term care facilities, opens the door for rapid spread.

The combination of these factors, as well as a severe lack of PPE and testing at the outset, led to a disproportionate impact on long term care residents. Current data shows that while COVID-19 cases in all long term care facilities account for eight percent of total cases nationwide, they account for 41 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths.







WIC waiver extended again

The federal government has extended a waiver that makes it easier for people to participate in the WIC food program during the pandemic.

The waiver makes it possible for Washington WIC to enroll new applicants and issue food benefits by phone or video. WIC normally requires in-person meetings.

Formally called the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC provides subsidized prices for basic foods like milk, eggs and cereals for women with infants or young children.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the program, said this, the third extension, will continue as long as there is a declared public health emergency.

Advocacy groups have asked shoppers to help keep WIC foods available in stores by avoiding WIC-labeled items around the first of the month, when most WIC mothers receive their benefits.

To inquire about WIC, text “WIC” to 96859, or call 1-800-322-2588.





