County coronavirus cases continue to rise; Gig Harbor has 252, Key Peninsula 72

Tacoma_Pierce County Health Department

The rate of COVID-19 infection has continued to rise in Pierce County, with daily totals now passing 100.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 104 new cases and one new death. The total since March is now 9,331 cases and 185 deaths.

There were 252 total cases in the Gig Harbor area, an increase of 17 since last week, and 72 on the Key Peninsula, an increase of five.

Pierce County has reported 1,048 cases in the last 14 days, for an average daily rate of 75. The Safe Start target is 16 or fewer. The county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 116. The target is 25 or fewer.

The bulge in cases triggered a warning from health chief Dr. Timothy Chen that schools may have to return to remote learning only if the trend continues past Oct. 26. Related story.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, there were 52 active cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 38 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 24 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 11 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 13 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 10 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 20 cases on Fox Island.

On the Key Peninsula, there were 32 active cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 16 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 13 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 11 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total because some patients are presumed recovered.)