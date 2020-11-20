Peninsula Schools delay return of 2nd-graders ‘indefinitely’ as virus surge continues

Discovery Elementary students in kindergarten teacher Kelli Willson’s class wear masks and are seated at least six feet apart Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The majority of kindergarten and first-grade students in the Peninsula School District are currently receiving in-person instruction, one of the few school districts in Pierce County to take that step. The addition of second-grade students has been delayed.

The Peninsula School District announced to parents on Friday that it would delay the planned Nov. 30 return of in-person second grade instruction indefinitely due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I believe we have little choice but to place the 2nd grade return on hold,” Superintendent Art Jarvis said in an email.

“With the continuing upward spike and the impending holiday period, we cannot foresee a definite opportunity,” he told parents. “We will watch the health metrics for any opportunity to advance this next step. In the meantime, we are maintaining the program to serve K-1, special education, and other selected small groups of students, in-person.”

The district also encouraged anyone who travels for the holidays to quarantine before returning to school.

The development comes as the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been struggling with a “third wave” of COVID-19 infections that have been hovering around 200 new cases a day. Cases in Gig Harbor have reached 420 with six reported deaths.

“I believe it is difficult to justify congregating more bodies in the schools at the very time health officials are pleading with all of us to stay out of larger groupings,” Jarvis said.

The email went on to ”ask that parents keep children who travel home from school” and that they are “are requesting that staff who travel out of state would also voluntarily quarantine.”

The email did not specify how long this quarantine should last, though a district spokesperson said they are recommending a 14-day quarantine period in line with Governor Jay Inslee’s travel advisory.

According to the Georgia Institute of Technology, which released a map evaluating Thanksgiving risk, the risk of a person testing positive at a gathering of 50 people in Pierce County is 43%.

The district also launched a COVID-19 Data Dashboard Thursday which showed previously unknown positive cases at Gig Harbor High School, Peninsula High School and Kopachuck Middle School.

The dashboard can be found on the district website and shows the three schools all had one new case apiece. The new positives bring the total to eight positive cases in the district. Peninsula has five cases; Purdy Elementary, Gig Harbor and Kopachuck had one each.

The COVID-19 Data Dashboard can be found at https://www.psd401.net/schoolreopening. Scroll to the icon at the bottom of the page.

