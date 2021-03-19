Peninsula school district selects Krestin Bahr as new superintendent

The Peninsula School District has a new superintendent and her name is Krestin Bahr.

The school board announced the selection in an early morning meeting Friday after a series of interviews over the past week that narrowed down five candidates to two semifinalists, Bahr and South Kitsap superintendent Tim Winter. Now, Bahr has emerged as the last one standing.

Bahr has been the superintendent for Eatonville since 2013. Prior to that, she was director of secondary education for middle schools in the Tacoma School District.

Bahr received a bachelors in biological science from Pacific Lutheran University in 1985. Since then, she has received a master of education degree from City University and a superintendent certification from Washington State University.

Bahr said she would continue to follow health guidelines meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Despite the shift to remote learning, Bahr said she worked hard to maintain a connection with families in her district however she could.

“I decided as a superintendent I still wanted this connection with families,” Bahr said. “I started to do a read-aloud and (continued) doing that until we opened up schools.”

In a statement, board president David Olson said, “we ultimately chose the candidate with a proven track record of transformative and inspiring leadership, leading to greater outcomes for students and growth opportunities for staff — and take the district to the next level. Krestin Bahr is very aware of and committed to bringing our community together to build a vision and strategic plan that grows an educational environment which prepares all students for life beyond the Peninsula School District.”

“I look forward to sharing my passionate advocacy of all students and their success with everyone in the Peninsula School District,” Bahr said in an emailed statement. “I am truly honored and humbled to be your next superintendent. I can’t wait to get started.”

The board will finalize the contract for Bahr at its regular meeting on Thursday, March 25, and she will officially assume the job on July 1.

Outgoing superintendent Art Jarvis retires on June 30.