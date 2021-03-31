Toxic shock: Key Peninsula homeowners get letters demanding septic inspections in 90 days.

Some residents of the Key Peninsula have found letters in their mailboxes demanding that they have their septic systems inspected within 90 days. Courtesy, Lexington County sheriff's department

Hundreds of Key Peninsula property owners have received letters from the county health department in the past few weeks, warning that they may face legal action unless they have their septic systems inspected within 90 days.

It’s part of a blitz by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to get all 9,000 septic systems on the Key Peninsula inspected within the next two years.

Septic failure is a perennial problem on the semi-rural peninsula, where many septic systems are old and not well maintained. Only last summer, part of Minter Bay had to be closed because of a high level of fecal coliform bacteria.

“Especially in the Key Peninsula, septic systems are some of the biggest contaminants for the marine waters. We’re seeing water quality decline in every bay along the Key Peninsula,” said Chrissy Cooley, water quality and protection program manager for TPCHD.

It’s a state requirement septic systems have be inspected every three years. The county letters are going to property owners whose inspection records are not up to date.

Homeowners haven’t received the letters before, because the county previously sent notices only to owners of big systems, such as condos and apartment buildings. Now that water quality has become a bigger issue, the health department is spreading a wider net.

“We’re trying to put in place measures like this that are really proactive and really educational to try to stop some of that contamination from going into the water,” Cooley said.

350 letters a month

Edie Jeffers, communications and community relationships manager for TPCHD, said that approximately 9,000 septic systems will need to be inspected on the Key Peninsula. The health department is sending out approximately 350 notices a month and has sent about 960 since February.

The notices are going out according to geographic area, Jeffers said. Eventually, everyone property owner on the Peninsula without a recent inspection record will get one.

“It will take up to two years, because we are doing 350 every three weeks, but everyone in the Key Peninsula will be expected to get their septic system inspected every three years,” Cooley said. “On the notification, it gives the timeline and it says within 90 days you need an inspection.”

Inspections are done by independent contractors and can cost between $175 and $400.

Homeowners who don’t comply will get two warning notices, then a third notice informing a homeowner that a certificate of non-compliance has been placed on the property title, which costs $555 to remove. The certificate acts like a lien, making the property difficult to sell.

The department has created an FAQ on its website at www.tpchd.org/healthy-homes/freqently-asked-questions to answer questions about what is required. The website also contains a list of approved septic service companies.

Homeowners do not need to meet with the inspector in person. Instead, the inspector will come to the home and conduct the inspection then follow up with the results over the phone.

Generally, according to TPCHD, inspectors check the liquid level in the septic tank, determine whether it needs pumping, and look at the condition of the tank — whether it is broken or leaking. For systems with pumps, the inspect will also check ll pump controls and electronics, note the drawdown, dosing, cycles and do a squirt test if possible.

Inspectors will also walk the drainfield area and look for surfacing sewage and damage to the drainfield area. They’ll check lids and caps on risers or access ports to ensure they are in good condition, and check the operation of sand filters.

On more complex systems, inspectors will also check pretreatment devices to make sure they are working.

Financial help available

People who can’t afford the cost of an inspection can get financial assistance from the county, Jeffers said. However, an inspection must be completed by May 31 in order to qualify.

There is also the option of getting a 1-year extension due to financial hardship because of COVID-19, though they will need to wait to receive a notice to apply for an extension.

The financial assistance is being funded by a grant from the state Department of Health.

“We don’t like to roll out operations and maintenance until we have funding for educational and financial assistance,” Cooley said. “Now, we have money for financial assistance and we’re able to do a few workshops, so we’re rolling it out in the Key Peninsula. We’re going 350 batches at a time so that our staff has time to respond to all of the phone calls that we get.”

Cooley encouraged anyone who is eligible to apply for financial assistance.

“We’re partnering with Peninsula Light to use their vetting program for who is eligible for financial assistance or not. That way the health department never sees anyone’s personal records,” Cooley said. “Anyone who is enrolled on either Project Help or the Senior and Disability list, is eligible for $125, not even a rebate, just off of their inspection. Inspections can be as low as $175, so it’s a huge discount.”

Then, if more work is required there are more financial assistance offerings available.

“If a problem is found on the septic system — and we’re finding problems in about one in four — there is then more financial assistance available for repairs,” Cooley said. “It just depends on the repairs.”

KP a ‘high risk’ area

The Key Peninsula is the second area of the county to be singled out for septic notifications. The project was first rolled out in the Lake Tapps area.

The Key Peninsula is considered a high risk area for contamination because it’s surrounded by water, Jeffers said.

“Septic inspection is a primary intervention public health strategy,” she said. “When people who live in a marine recovery area like Key Peninsula inspect their septic systems, it helps to identify problems early so we can prevent pollution to the groundwater supply and to marine areas.

“When groundwater and marine waterways become polluted from effluent from failing septic systems, it harms marine life, quality of life and people’s livelihoods. That means recreation areas have to be closed to boating and fishing and shellfish harvesting areas have to be closed, for example.

Water contamination can harm living creatures, both human and non-human, that come into contact with it.

“You can’t swim on the beach, you can’t obviously fish out of it, you could get really sick if you do. It’s horrible for recreational shellfish harvesting,” Cooley said. “It’s bad for the shellfish, but especially bad for people who ingest it. It also can lead to toxic algae blooms that just smell.”

In June of last year, 18 acres of the upper end of Minter Bay were closed to shellfish harvesting because of high fecal coliform count. The area included some acreage farmed by the Minterbrook Oyster Co, which had to move some of its shellfish to cleaner water.

The source of the contamination was not immediately traced. Failing septic systems and drainage into creeks from cow or horse pastures are common sources, Jean Frost, a supervisor in the DOH shellfish program, told the Gateway at the time.

More information:

▪ To check on eligibility for financial help, call Peninsula Light Member Services 253-857-5950. More information is available at www.penlight.org/member-services/discounts.

▪ To contact the health department to get assistance, email KeyPenClean@tpchd.org.

▪ To check on whether your septic system has been inspected, go to www.onlineRME.com.

▪ For Frequently Asked Questions, go to www.tpchd.org/healthy-homes/freqently-asked-questions